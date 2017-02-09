You May Also Like Victoria Beckham Admits She Regrets Messing With Plastic Surgery

Set your alarms on March 1. If you weren’t able to snag one of the superchic highlighters, bronzers or metallic eye shadows that were a part of Victoria Beckham's first collaboration with Estée Lauder before they completely sold out, now is your chance.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ten pieces from the original collection are making a comeback for a limited time only at esteelauder.com and Net-a-Porter, but the really exciting news here is that the brand is adding a few standout products to the line. Here's what's in store for 2017: lipstick in Nude Spice Matte, a pinky nude with a matte finish, and bronzer in Saffron Sun, which looks best on fair skin types.

According to the brand, bestsellers from last year’s launch were the Morning Aura Illuminating Crème (part moisturizer, part brightening primer) and Highlighter in Modern Mercury, which can also contour cheekbones and a jawline. However, we have our eyes on the Eye Foil in Blonde Gold — it delivers a vinyl-like shine, even when dry, that makes you feel and look downright sexy.

In the wise words of Posh Spice to WWD, “It’s important that this is about fashion as well. Every collection we do, I want it to have an element of fashion. Yes, it’s all very wearable, but I also have fashion in there.”





