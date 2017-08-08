Morning Makeup Tip: How to Blend a Smokey Eye

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on the rules to follow when blending smokey eye makeup.

Whether a smokey eye looks flawless and seamless often depends on how you blend.

Duarte shows Us the best way to blend to keep your smokey eye looking perfect.

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!