Morning Makeup Tip: How to Create a Gradient Smokey Eye

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on how to utilize color gradients to make your smokey eye look like a pro did it.

Smokey eyes are intense and when done wrong, they can make you look like you have two black eyes. But, there are techniques you can use to make your makeup look more professionally finished.

Duarte shows Us the trick to layering shades for a more flawless smokey eye.

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!