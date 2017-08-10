Morning Makeup Tip: How to Do a Smokey Eye

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on the rules of creating a sultry smokey eye.

Dramatic eye makeup like a smokey eye can be tricky. Most people don’t know where to start.

Duarte shows Us step-by-step how to create a fail-safe smokey eye look that even a beauty rookie can do on themselves.

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!