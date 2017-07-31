Morning Makeup Tip: How to Do Glitter Eye Makeup

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on how to create a glittery eye.

Glitter is fun, but if it’s not applied properly, it can create a mess.

Duarte shows Us the best possible way to apply a shimmering glitter makeup look.

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!