Morning Makeup Tip: How to Get a Sun-Kissed Look

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s

On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on how make yourself look healthy and tanned.

A few swishes of bronzer and blush are all that stand in the way from looking like you just came back from vacation.

Duarte shows Us the best methods to get that enviable bronzy, warm summertime glow, year-round.