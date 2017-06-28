Morning Makeup Tip: How to Keep Your Makeup From Melting Off

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on how to keep your perfectly made up face in place even if the weather is sweltering. Watch the video above!

The downside of a heatwave? The high temperatures make it harder to look polished. Sweat, humidity and unpredictable weather all me your makeup sometimes ends up other than where it belongs: on your face!

Duarte shows Us three easy tactics to ensure that your gorgeous eye makeup and contoured cheeks stay in place, regardless of the weather!

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!