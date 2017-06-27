Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done. In today’s tip, she gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on how to make your vividly colored lipstick more appropriate for daytime. Watch the video above!

Bright lipsticks are so fun! They’re a simple way to add color to your appearance, they brighten the face and they make a bold statement — but how do you make sure your lipstick is suitable for daytime wear?

Duarte shows Us the simple trick for ensuring that you can wear your bold lip to work.

To see Christina’s full glam session, watch the Facebook Live below!