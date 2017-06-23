Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from the playbook of Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s for our new video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Christina gets glam daily for video appearances, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

A good smoky eye should be eye-catching, but too much dark eye shadow can make your peepers look smaller. In today’s tip, Christina gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on how to maximize the size of your eyes while brightening them with luminous gunmetal shadow.

To see Christina’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!