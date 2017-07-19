Morning Makeup Tip: How to Make Your Eyes Pop With a Sun-Kissed Look

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip.Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on how to make your eyes pop with a sun-kissed look.

If you’re rocking a bronzed and glowing look, you probably want to help your eyes pop. Luckily, there are some tricks to bring the focus back to your peepers when your skin is bronzed to perfection.

Duarte shows Us the tricks to make your eyes pop when you are rocking a sun-kissed, bronzy look.

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!