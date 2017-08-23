Morning Makeup Tip: How to Prep Eyes For a No Makeup Look

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s video, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on how to prep your eyes for the no-makeup makeup look



Duarte shows Us the easiest way the best ways to ensure that your eyes still sparkle, even when you are trying to look like you aren’t wearing any makeup.



To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!

