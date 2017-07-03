Morning Makeup Tip: How to Prep Your Skin for Makeup

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Asia Werner on the best ways to prep your skin for makeup so it will look flawless all day.



Makeup, like painting, requires a good canvas. It’s in the prep work! There are some simple steps you can take to prep your skin, which will drastically change how your makeup applies and wears throughout the day.

Werner shows Us the most important steps to prepping your skin for makeup.

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!