Morning Makeup Tip: How to Prevent Eyeshadow Creasing

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on how to prevent creases in your eye makeup. Watch the video above!



We’ve all been there, you leave the house with flawless eye makeup — but by midday, it looks, well, not as fresh. The good news is, there is a simple trick to keeping your eye shadow fresh and on fleek.

Duarte shows Us an easy blending technique to keep your eye makeup flawless, whether it’s mid-morning or midnight.

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!