Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look on fleek 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our new video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Christina gets glam daily for on-air appearances, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Christina gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on how to apply lip gloss for maximum wear. Watch the video above!



We’ve all been there — you take the time to perfectly paint on your pout before you leave the house. But a few hours later, not so perfect anymore.

Duarte explains that when applied properly, gloss is a quick and easy way to add fullness and definition while also hydrating the lips. Watch the video to see Duarte show Us the hack for applying your gloss to get that plump, pouty look without any bleeding, ever.

To see Christina’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!

