Morning Makeup Tip: How to Prevent Your Concealer From Creasing

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on how to keep your concealer from creasing, especially around your eyes.

Concealer is one of the best makeup tools around, but the downside of applying it is that sometimes it can settle into fine lines and wrinkles throughout the day.

Duarte shows Us the best methods to prevent creasing and keep your concealer fresh from morning to night.

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!