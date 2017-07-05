Morning Makeup Tip: How to Properly Contour

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Asia Werner on how to properly contour your face.

Contouring can be daunting. Done right, it can make your features even more striking, but done poorly and you could look like you’ve got a dirty face. The good news is, there are some simple tricks to getting a naturally contoured look.

Werner shows Us the easy tricks to getting your contour on fleek.

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!