Morning Makeup Tip: How to Pull Off a Neon Eye Look

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on how to make neon makeup wearable on the eyes.

Neon is tricky no matter what, but especially when it comes to eye makeup.

Duarte shows Us the best tips and tricks to ensure that your neon eye makeup is always flattering and beautiful.

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!