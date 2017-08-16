Morning Makeup Tip: How Use Colorful Eyeliner for Fall

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on how to create a trendy and colorful look with eyeliner for fall.Colorful eyeliner is going to be a huge trend for the upcoming season because it's an easy way to spice up an outfit, but knowing how to create a look with it can be tricky.



Duarte shows Us the easiest way to create a colorful and on-trend eyeliner look.



To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!

