Morning Makeup Tip: What Is The Difference Between the T-Zone and the Three-Zone

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on the difference between the t-zone and the three-zone. Understanding your makeup application and techniques comes down to where you place product. To do that correctly, it’s necessary to know the different regions of your face and what to put there.

Duarte shows Us the easiest tricks and tips to understanding the difference between the t-zone and three-zone on your face.

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!