Morning Makeup Tip: Where to Apply Your Concealer

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on where you should apply your concealer for your most flawless face possible.

Concealer is not only practical, it’s one of the most versatile makeup products. Where you should apply it isn’t always obvious, though.

Duarte shows Us where you should be applying your concealer when you put your makeup on every day.

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!