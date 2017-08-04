‘My Little Pony’ x Pur Cosmetics Is Coming

My Little Pony: The Movie isn’t out until October, but Pur Cosmetics is giving fans plenty to be excited about until then. The beauty brand is releasing a My Little Pony Collection inspired by the Mane 6, the ponies that will be making their big screen debut this fall.

The collection includes a $29 eyeshadow palette complete with16 shades; glitter lip gloss toppers in six shades that retail for $16 a piece; a three-piece all-in-one Magic of Friendship glow-stick kit for face, eye and lips, which comes in three shades that retail for $22 each; and last but not least, a six-piece Mane 6 brush set that includes a powder brush, blush brush, concealer brush, eyeshadow brush, crease brush and an eyeliner brush.

Pur Cosmetics teamed up with influencer Hallie Barber to launch the collection. Check out Barber’s favorites from the ‘My Little Pony: The Movie x Pur Cosmetics Collection, below!

The My Little Pony: The Movie makeup collection will be available on purcosmetics.com on Thursday, August 10, and in Ulta stores and online on Saturday, August 19.

Tell Us: Do you think pony-inspired makeup is the new unicorn makeup?

