So magical! Naomi Campbell is among a star-studded roster of celebs who appear in Gap’s new Generation Gap campaign, which promotes a limited-edition '90s Archive Re-Issue collection available online and in select stores starting February 7. Check out the video above.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the Empire star, 46, has worked with the well-loved denim brand. In fact, the supermodel has barely aged since 1992, when she first appeared in a campaign for the company. In both images, the Vogue cover girl outfits her lithe figure in a plain white tee and short denim shorts, wearing her long black hair stick-straight and center-parted.

Courtesy GAP (2)

In the video and photos from the 2017 project, Campbell poses among celebrity offspring, including Rumer Willis, Evan Ross, Lizzy Jagger, TJ Mizell, Chelsea Tyler and Coco Gordon. All members of the younger set, who sing an a cappella version of Color Me Badd’s “All 4 Love” in the video, have parents who appeared in '90s-era Gap ads. According to a release from the brand, Campbell appears with the next generation of tastemakers as a nod to the past and a celebration of the next generation.

Courtesy GAP

Regarding the resurgence of '90s trends, Campbell still doesn’t know where the interest came from. “I have no idea,” she told Vogue.com. “I think everything really does come around again in a slightly different way and we will always interpret different decades in our own way. What’s great about these simple jeans and tees is that they are basics that will never go away and are just constants in all of our lives. I’ve always loved the cardis too. All of it is just comfortable.”

Even though she’s a pro, she still noted major differences between her first time working with Gap and now. “This video was much bigger than when I shot the original ad,” she continued. “Back in the day, the '90s shoots were just done on a much smaller scale. … I’m a dancer, I’ve studied classical dance. It took me a minute to learn the little dance we all did together. We didn’t rehearse or anything like that. I felt like it was more organic for me to just go and pick it up on the spot — we didn’t want it to seem like a performance.”



Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!



