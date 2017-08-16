Beauty Christmas just came early! After two years of frenzy-inducing, limited-edition releases containing some of the most disruptive (and bananas creative) makeup the industry has ever seen, Pat McGrath Labs is finall releasing a permanent collection.



That’s right — the days of McGrath-induced, limited-edition product anxiety are numbered. Starting on September 16, Pat McGrath Labs will be launching a signature trio of eye palettes, five waterproof eye pencils, 12 lip pencils, 31 lipsticks, lengthening black mascara and nine MatteTrance lipstick shades.



The eye palettes are $125 each and are available in three styles: Mothership I Subliminal (you'l find mostly nudes in this one), Mothership II Sublime featuring sun-kissed and smokey shades, and Mothership III Subversive filled with vibrant purples. According to the brand, each kit contains ten ultra-pigmented pans of mattes, duo-chromatic prisms and glittering metallics.



While the MatteTrance lipsticks will be offered in the same color scheme and for the same price, the new hydrating and creamy LuxeTrance lipsticks will come in 31 new shades and retail for $38 each.

The pencils will be available in 12 long-wearing and universally-flattering shades for $25 a piece.

The editorial-inspired 07 Eye Pencils, available in pearlescent and matte finishes, will be priced at $25 a pop.

Last, but not least, the Dark Star Mascara will retail for $28.

The Pat McGrath Labs Unlimited Edition debuts at 12 AM EST on Saturday, September 16 on patmcgrath.com and will be available at sephora.com and in stores on October 4.

