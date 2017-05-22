Your skincare routine is about to get an upgrade! The latest beauty tool to hit the shelves is called Face Halo. This chemical-free cleansing tool will effortlessly remove your makeup, and it is reusable for up to 200 washes!

When combined with water, the microfiber pad makes it easy for anyone to remove eyeliner, mascara, foundation and other makeup without the use of oils or lotions, leaving your skin completely bare.

Stylish got the 4-1-1 on Face Halo at the product launch on Thursday, May 11 in NYC and it’s safe to say we’re obsessed!

Courtesy Face Halo

Even celebrity Naomi Watts is a fan of this beauty tool. The actress posted an Instagram photo from the NYC event, which she captioned, “Good time with old friends celebrating the launch of @face.halo Make up remover #gamechanger #sustainable #justusewater #girlpower #myfriendsarebadass.”

Face Halo launches today, May 22 to the public.

Plus, check out the video below to watch popular beauty vlogger Chloe Morello’s tutorial on how to use Face Halo.

