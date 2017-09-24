Natacha Karam: What’s in My Bag?

Natacha Karam is ready to rumble. When she’s not filming NBC’s The Brave, the Brit, 23, is throwing jabs at L.A.’s Wild Card Boxing Club. And that means her drawstring gym bag “always” has her Winning brand gloves and Meister wraps.

The actress hits Us Weekly with the rest.



Pony Tales

“I have, like, 600 elastics. When I’m boxing, my hair falls down. I’ve got loads of hair, so I put 10 elastic bands in my hair to try to keep it up in a bun.”

Taking Note

“When I put things into my phone, they don’t feel real, so I have to have my Pilot G-Tec-C4 pen and Moleskine diary, especially if I’m traveling, to look at dates.

Shana Novak

Good Scents

“Day to day, I wear Chanel Coco Noir. I wear perfume all the time, no matter what I’m doing or where I’m going. I’m terrified of not having my scent.”

Pick-Up Artist

“There’s always poo bags for my dog — the most fun ones I can find. Right now they’re purple with polka dots on them.”

Foreign Goodies

“My wallet I picked up in a market in India. It’s got little mirrors on it with different colored strings and fabric. And I have a little leprechaun on my keychain because my mom is Irish. It’s from the airport in Ireland.”

What else is inside Karam’s bag? A black iPhone 7; Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H3 headphones; a Fujifilm INSTAX 300 polaroid camera in black and silver; an Asus ZenPower phone portable charger in gold; Miu Miu MU 51RS cat eye sunglasses in black; a Dior Blackout Mascara in Kohl Black; a Mac lipstick in a Gritty Girl; The Girls by Emma Cline; a silver skull keychain; Quest Bars in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough; an Evian water bottle; and black ankle socks.



The military drama premieres Monday, September 25, at 10 p.m on NBC.



