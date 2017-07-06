Lauren Bushnell is celebrating National Kissing Day in a feel-good way: By supporting a limited-edition lipstick called Mwah created by Match.com and ColourPop that supports the GLAM4GOOD Foundation. For every tube of the gorgeous red shade sold, $1 will go to support the non-profit that supports life-changing transformation and empowerment for women through beauty and style.

To find the perfect shade, the two companies took a survey of daters (like newly single Bushnell!) and found that when wearing red, women had more success landing a first kiss and that the hue also made them feel sexier!

You can pick up a tube at colourpop.com while supplies last. In the meantime, check out these fun findings from the survey below!







-84% of singles “really enjoy” kissing

-Length of the ideal kiss: 10 seconds (20%)

-70% of singles say bad breath has definitely ruined a kiss.

-75% of single women and 53% of single men say they close their eyes during a kiss.





Single women would rather kiss:

-Kanye vs. Drake: Drake (86%)

-President Trump vs. former President Obama: Obama (82%)

-Prince William vs. Prince Harry: Harry (64%)









Single men would rather kiss:

-Gigi Hadid vs. Bella Hadid: Gigi (60%)

-Jessica Alba vs. Jessica Biel: Alba (60%)

-Kim Kardashian vs. Khloe Kardashian: Khloe (55%)









Top 3 TV show hosts singles would want to kiss:

Women:

1. Jimmy Fallon (28%)

2. Ryan Seacrest (22%)

3. Trevor Noah (18%)





Men:

1. Megyn Kelly (35%)

2. Kelly Ripa (28%)

3. Savannah Guthrie (11%)

