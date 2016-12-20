Can you say #HomeGoals? Neil Patrick Harris showed off the NYC brownstone he shares with husband David Burtka and their twins, Gideon and Harper, 6, for Vogue's latest "73 Questions" video, and yes, it's just as whimsical as you'd imagine.

The 43-year-old How I Met Your Mother alum's Manhattan digs include a living room with a fully stocked vintage bar, a private theater complete with a popcorn popper and "display room," which is filled with movie memorabilia — including his NPH brand from the Harold and Kumar films — and his many awards (including one Tony and four Emmys). And, of course, one could not miss the actual booth from HIMYM, situated across from the Emmys. "I stole it when we wrapped!" he joked.

The couple's inspiration behind the space, which they've now lived in for three years? "An adventurous club with a Genius Bar inside," Harris explained.



Courtesy Vogue

The Doogie Howser, M.D. star also dished on the upcoming project he's most excited about (the Netflix adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events, out this January), his favorite workout song ("'Work Bitch' by Brit Brit," i.e. Britney Spears) and his alternative career path (a Disney imagineer). But then it got really sweet when Burtka joined Harris for a round of rapid-fire questioning. (Can you guess who lets the kids stay up late when the other isn't around?)

To see their gorgeous home, decorated for the holidays — and to watch NPH rap Hamilton's "My Shot" (his answer to "the one song he knows every word to") — watch the video above!

