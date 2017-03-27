If anyone takes fashion risks and pulls them off on the red carpet, it’s Nicole Kidman. On Sunday, March 26, the Big Little Lies actress took a classic LBD and turned it into something amazing for the Swisse Australian Grand Prix Gala in Melbourne, Australia.



Ostrich feathers adorned the sweetheart neckline of Kidman’s velvet Marchesa dress, which added a whimsical and fun touch to an otherwise traditional number.



Though feathers, which were also seen on Alexander McQueen and Prada Fall 2017 runways, are certainly a bold style choice, Kidman managed to look totally sophisticated.

Nicole Cleary/Getty

Kidman, 49, knows a thing or two about accessorizing as well. She paired the off-the-shoulder dress with plenty of bling: high heels bejeweled with pearls, intricate drop earrings and multiple diamond rings. Even her Roger Vivier clutch was embellished with pearls.



It’s not the first time Kidman was in fine feather on the red carpet. The Lion actress stunned at the 2017 Screen Actors’ Guild awards in an emerald green Gucci dress that boasted parakeet feather–lined shoulders.

Ahead of this year's Oscars on Sunday, February 26, the mom of Isabella, 24, Connor, 22, Sunday Rose, 8, and Faith Margaret Ahead of this year's Oscars on Sunday, February 26, the mom of Isabella, 24, Connor, 22, Sunday Rose, 8, and Faith Margaret, 6, told Us what beauty means to her.



“It means love, ultimately. It means putting beauty in the world and putting love in the world. And I don’t mean physical beauty, I mean feeling good, and that’s why I stress that,” the new Neutrogena global ambassador said. “I really do believe that when people feel good about themselves, then they help others and they are willing to give more. All of the things I think are great attributes of human beings, but they stem from if you feel good.”



