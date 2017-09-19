Though fall is upon us, don’t put away your favorite skirt just yet! Stylish sat down with model Nina Agdal at the Thursday Boot Co. presentation on Wednesday, September 13, where she revealed that her go-to seasonal trend is pairing a leather skirt with an oversized sweater.

“I think pairing that together is really cute. You can pair that with a pair of boots or a pair of heels, depending on day or night. A great sweater is major to me,” she told Stylish.

As for her makeup routine, Agdal likes to keep it simple. Her must-haves include: Laura Mercier Radiance Primer, NARS concealer, Tarte mascara, Anastasia Beverly Hills brow brush and Body Deli face spray. Seems the beauty is all about highlighting her clean, smooth complexion with strong brows and lots of lashes!

Brian Killian/Getty

The 25-year-old — who is known for being stylish in any season — gave Us some spring time fashion tips back in April. Her trademark trend: snapbacks! “It just looks really cute with your hair down. I prefer [to wear it] backward because that way you’re not covering up your entire face,” she said. A big plus for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model: “It’s great because you don’t have to wash your hair!”

Need a few new sweaters to get you through the season? Check out our 8 cute and cozy suggestions for every budget!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

