Kim Kardashian is raising a little fashionista! She posted shots of her daughter, North West, rocking a vintage Cypress Hill T-shirt to her Instagram feed Monday, July 24. But in very chic (and cute) twist, the four-year-old wore it as a dress!

West’s frock, from What Goes Around Comes Around, was customized for the tot back in March, according to the store. Worn with her hair in two minibuns, the dress was an edgy choice for the clothes-loving kid.

In one of the captions she the Keeping up With the Kardashians star, 36, posted that day, she also gives a shout to her daughter’s friend Ryan who she writes wore a TheKidsSupply slip dress and choker with Akid Brand Aston Slides.

Look at these cuties! @thekidssupply #HappyBirthdayKaui #NailPolishParty #KidsSupply A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 24, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

From the hashtag #nailpolishparty and #happybirthdaykaui, it seems the little ones were at a nail-polish-themed birthday soiree, where they showed off their style. And that makes sense: after all, the family is big on birthdays in general! Last month West, whose dad is Kanye West, was celebrating her own birthday with a new puppy, which she named Sushi (cousin Penelope Disick got a matching pet, which she named Honey). And her mom, Kim, marked the occasion by releasing Kimojis in her honor.

And much like her famous parents, West is also known for making bold moves with her outfits. Earlier this month, she caused a buzz in a dress that appeared to have a corset-style-top. Some on social media questioned the frock before Kardashian clarified that it was simply a decoration. Her reply: “I bought it from a designer. It's just fabric, people. It's not a real corset."

