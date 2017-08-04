MEGA

Olivia Culpo is not afraid to take some fashion risks. (Remember her half-black half-distressed jeans in April?) The 25-year-old model just took to the streets of Beverly Hills while rocking a pair of leather overalls, and we're not quite sure how to feel about them.

The dungarees in question, worn on Wednesday, August 2, were cropped at the ankle and featured multiple zippered pockets and thick, buckle straps. They also had a belted waist and zippers at the ankle.

Culpo paired the pants with strappy black heels, a plain white tee, oversized sunglasses and a small shoulder bag.

We totally applaud the 2012 Miss Universe for trying an out-of-the-ordinary trend, but we want to know how you feel!

Another celebrity making some daring fashion choices this week: Alessandra Ambrosio. The Brazilian model, 36, attended a party at Los Angeles' Dream Hotel on Thursday, August 3, in a pair of see-through lace flare pants.

She did cover up with boyshort bottoms, which she wore underneath the lacy trousers, but made no attempt to hide her black bra beneath an unbuttoned white Oxford shirt. The Victoria's Secret angel accessorized with a black train conductor hat and large hoop earrings.

In our humble opinion, Ambrosio could rock a paper bag and still look gorgeous, but did you like her recent fashion statement? Tell Us: Were the lace flare pants a hit or a miss? What about Culpo's leather overalls?

