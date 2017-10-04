Olivia Culpo doesn’t just kill the style game when she’s making professional appearances, she makes a point to look chic while she’s traveling too. The model posted a shot of herself leaving Spring-Summer 2018 Paris Fashion Week on October 3 to Instagram and her airplane outfit is so chic, we might just have to copy it for our everyday lives.



In the snapshot, Culpo poses, who looks low-key gorgeous and continues the #offdutybeauty theme by going without makeup in front of stacked Tumi luggage, which was, no doubt, packed to the brim with all of her killer Fashion Week duds. As for her outfit, the former Miss Universe winner is sporting black leather Natasha pants from J Brand with epic button detailing paired with a simple black t-shirt tucked into it.



The simple look was taken to the next level by Culpo’s choice of accessories. While her Dior Princess bag (worn cross body) was the focal point of her outfit, her snakeskin and fur lined Gucci slides and Mad Max-style shades also elevated her style to edgy new heights.



Our takeaway? The easiest way to travel in style (but still be comfortable) is to rock classic staples like a pair of comfy leather pants and a tee and rely on major accessories to make the look more interesting. The only thing that would make this whole look more fall-friendly? A bold lip (here's how Olivia gets hers.)



Another major leather fan? Kim Kardashian. We spotted her in next level lace up leather pants last year, proof that embellished leather duds are the coolest way to kick your look up a notch.

Tell Us: What do you think of Culpo’s travel style?

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.