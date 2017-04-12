Olivia Culpo's Distressed-Front, Black-Back Jeans: Love It Or Leave It?

AKM-GSI

Split decision! Olivia Culpo wore an unexpected pair of skinny jeans while out in L.A. on Tuesday, April 11 — and we're not quite sure how we feel about them.

The 24-year-old model's pants were blue distressed denim in the front and around the waistband. But when she turned around, there was a surprise: The back of the jeans were completely black!

AKM-GSI

Culpo, who is dating New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, tucked a plain black tee with a low neckline into the two-tone bottoms. For footwear, she chose a pair of $398 ankle-strap Stuart Weitzman heeled sandals. Miss USA 2012 finished her look with a black cross-body mini satchel and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Culpo's surprising jeans were certainly a statement piece, so we'd like to know: Do you love them, or would you leave them? Vote in Us' poll below!

