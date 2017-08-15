Banana Republic

Our love of Olivia Palermo's style goes way back to the days when we watched her flawlessly rock ruffle blouses and all-black ensembles on The City. Nearly 10 years after her run as Whitney Port's frenemy, the 31-year-old still has an envy-inducing wardrobe — and copying her chic looks just got a whole lot easier.

Palermo, who has been a global style ambassador for Banana Republic since last fall, has been working on her very own capsule collection for the brand.

"Going bananas 🍌for my banana collection," she captioned a Sunday, August 13 Instagram post.



Set to launch in stores and online on September 9, 2017, the 70-piece line contains items ranging from $38 to $1,000 (think: classic pieces with twists, a such as a double-breasted khaki trench with snakeskin accents).

"[The collection] puts a really great, fun touch on basics," the star told Vogue.

Her personal favorite is a corduroy cadet coat with metallic piping. "Those are my favorite," she gushed. "Everyone should have a great statement coat in one's wardrobe."

One piece from the collection, a ruffled mididress (she does love ruffles!), has already made its red carpet debut. Palermo wore it to the CFDA Awards in May 2017. "It was a lighter piece, more springy, and because it was colorful, it could go from pre-fall into fall," she said.

As for what else we can expect from the upcoming launch, "the most important thing was taking the aesthetic and the heritage of the brand and bringing my own element to it," added Palermo.

