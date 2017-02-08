Angela Pham/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Hello, blondie! Olivia Wilde debuted two big hair changes in a Tuesday, February 7, Instagram: a blonde, chin-length bob with dark roots — a departure from her light brunette, shoulder-length lob.

The Black Dog, Red Dog actress showed off her style before hitting the Tiffany & Co. Tiffany HardWear Preview in New York City. “Oh what's up, BLONDE LIFE 🤘,” she captioned the selfie, in which she posed playfully with her tongue out. In honor of the event, she accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, picking a pair of 18-karat gold Graduated Chain Link Quadruple Drop Earrings and an 18-karat gold Bypass Bracelet to complement her gray Ronald van der Kemp Prince of Wales suit and studded Sergio Rossi T-strap pumps.

Oh what's up, BLONDE LIFE 🤘 A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Feb 7, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

Wilde wasn’t the only blonde at the party. In another Instagram, she shared a picture of her hair twin, Kate Mara, who also rocked a chin-length bob. “When you roll up to the party with your new look and it turns out you just single white femaled your friend you haven't seen in a year. 😂 ,” she captioned the photo, also adding the hashtag #iloveyoukatemara.

Mike Coppola/Getty

In December 2016, the Tron: Legacy star shared another hair makeover that had political undertones. “Feelin myself apparently. Thanks to the master @harryjoshhair the chop. #nomoremelaniahair,” she Instagrammed on December 19, displaying her wavy light brunette ‘do. The hashtag was a reference to Melania Trump, who also has wavy brown-blonde locks.



