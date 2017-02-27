Sizzling stars! Whoever said white after Labor Day is a fashion faux-pas is officially wrong. While other stars chose to wear color at this year’s 89th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, these stars wore white in the heart of winter -- and completely slayed. Keep up with tonight's show on our live blog here.

Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a form-fitting geometric Ralph and Russo dress with a tinge of silver. The Quantico Star, who is presenting this year, also wore white at last year’s Academy Awards where she attended in a lace flowery Zuhair Murad gown.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

In a surprise appearance at this year’s Oscars, Karlie Kloss wore an asymmetrical Stella McCartney gown. With her lob styled in old Hollywood style waves, the St. Louis-model accessorized her caped number with a blue ribbon in support of the American Civil Liberties Union.





Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Scandal’s Darby Stanchfield kept things chic in a Georges Chakra Couture gauzy dress with an intricate eyelet bottom half. The actress added a pop of color with turquoise chandelier earrings.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Attending the Oscars for the fourth year in a row, Chrissy Teigen sizzled in a gold-beaded Zuhair Murad dress complete with an Angelina-Jolie inspired slit. Her Gucci-wearing husband, John Legend, told her, “You look like a goddess.” Last year, the then-pregnant Sports Illustrated model revealed she was sewn into her Marchesa gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Moonlight actress Naomie Harris, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress, donned a sequin Calvin Klein dress. Her strapless number is a welcome change from her Golden Globes Marchesa dress that was so tight she couldn’t eat.



Steve Granitz/WireImage

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.