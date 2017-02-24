Kevin Mazur/Getty

You May Also Like Five Oscar-Worthy Cocktails You Need to Try

Swag for days! The 2017 Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 26, and four actors will take home those coveted Oscar statuettes. But win or lose, many of the big-name nominees will be gifted something else pretty fabulous, too: the Madison & Mulholland Awards Season Gift Bag.

The swag "bag" — which will be sent to Emma Stone, Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis, Ruth Negga, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Natalie Portman and Octavia Spencer, to name a few — will host no less than 18 luxe items, including a stay at the glam Hamptons hotel Baron's Cove Sag Harbor. Take a peek at it below. (Vacation #goals, right?)



The Madison & Mulholland Awards Season Gift Bag will also include an A-1 Array by Super A OK (the multi-camera system that get captures single moments in 3D), lush false lashes, Neutrogena's Hydro Boost collection (you need dewy skin on the red carpet!) and gourmet treats by FreshBakedNY. Grand-total worth? $25,000.

Here's the full list of items the Oscar ladies will be receiving:

(from Madison & Mulholland)

Experiences

• Baron’s Cove Sag Harbor: Select talent will receive a luxurious stay in Sag Harbor, NY, the Hamptons' playground of the East Coast rich and famous. Baron’s Cove was voted the #1 Hotel in New York and Mid-Atlantic by Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2016. Baron’s Cove is also honored with Four Diamond distinction from AAA and is rated as the #1 hotel in Sag Harbor, NY, on TripAdvisor.

• A-1 Array by Super A OK: A multi-camera 3-D system that captures single moments in time and creates three-dimensional animations for instant sharing.

Clothing and Accessories

• Caterina Jewelry: The Kiss Kiss Collection features a double wrap leather chain with .925 sterling silver oval clasp engraved with the CJ logo and .925 sterling silver heart charm and cubic zirconia gemstones set pavé style.

• Isabella Hearst New York: From the “No Paparazzi” collection, an Italian leather luxe designer handbag.

• LibertiUSA: The Embrace Ring is designed, sourced and made in America, and every purchase made directly supports resettled refugees

• Madison & Mulholland Eyewear: A pair of optical-quality Swiss-designed readers and as well as a pair of Madison & Mulholland Sunglasses.

• OM Shanti Clothing: This Made in Miami performance wear is 100% virgin yarn and processed using non-toxic, water based prints. Paired with Celsius Energy Drink, a one-of-a kind product that burns body fat and 100+ calories with each serving.

• Tinsley Radix: The Becca Tank in black sequins, from their ready-to-wear line, incorporates prints and fabrics that reflect regional influences as well as experiences had by each designer.

Beauty & Personal Care



• Bio Miracle Skincare: A new line of coffee-based body washes and scrubs.

• Mederma AG Advanced Dry Skin Therapy Hand & Body Lotion: Removes dead cells from rough, dry, sun-damaged skin while helping to maintain skin’s moisture balance.

• Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel: Instantly quenches dry skin and keeps it looking smooth, supple and hydrated.

• Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Treatment: Plumps and softens lips while locking in hydration for improved texture.

• Culture Hair Products: A one-of-a-kind hair care system, with shampoo, conditioner and finisher, designed for biracial curls and a range of hair textures.

• One Two Cosmetics: Magnetic eyelashes.

Gourmet Food

• The Olive Fruit: Kiklos Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil, a millennia-old superfood which holds hidden attributes that promote health and longevity.

• FreshBakedNY: The Maccs, fresh-baked gourmet macaroons, are chewy, crunchy, chocolate coconut heaven.

For The Thrill

• The Naked Philosopher: A fast-paced mystery/crime novel from award-winning screenwriter Paul Margolis.

For the Home

• Julia Knight Collection: The Eclipse set of nesting bowls, trays and spreading knife. Each piece is a work of art, handmade from sand-cast aluminum with the brand's signature blend of enamel infused with crushed Mother-of-Pearl.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.