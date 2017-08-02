The detangling spray that you relied on in the ‘90s after a shower just got the OUAI treatment, and it is major. The haircare brand, which was founded by Celebrity Stylist Jen Atkin whose clients include the Kardashians, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner — has launched its newest product: Smooth Spray.

A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Aug 1, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

Smooth Spray, which retails for $26, contains all of the features of your favorite

OUAI products: sleek bottles and a heavenly scent that is equal parts floral and musky — like fancy perfume for your hair. But beyond that, the newest release also functions as a detangling spray with an added bonus of hydrolyzed proteins.

Spray it into damp hair before styling and not only will you attain the benefits of detangled hair that is ready to be styled, but the leave-in conditioner will also will tame frizz and protect your strands from the heat, leaving your hair sleek, glossy and fly-away free. Also included in the formulation are panthenol and vitamin E, which hydrate and prevent breakage.

OUAI Smooth Spray is available online at ouai.com.

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.