Rising star! Paris Jackson just scored her first Vogue cover. The 19-year-old, who is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, will cover Vogue Australia's July issue.



On the cover, Jackson is wearing a blue crop top with yellow embellishments, and matching high-waisted bottoms. She went with minimal makeup, including bronzer and copper eyeshadow, to keep her piercing blue eyes as the focus. Her short hair is pulled back into a messy ponytail.

Known for marching to the beat of her own drum, the model did her cover story interview in a very non-traditional way: via text! In the interview, Jackson shares her passions with the magazine, including being a role model to younger girls. "I already have many young girls looking up to me," she reveals, "and I want to be something their parents are OK with them looking up to."

She also opens up about her passion for social justice: "I have so many causes that are dear to my heart and fighting for the people, I feel, is my duty." To accomplish this goal, Jackson says she'll use her platform in the fashion industry: "I really want to leave a positive imprint in the fashion world."

The star recently made her magazine cover debut when she posed for the February 2017 issue of Rolling Stone. In the interview, Jackson opened up about growing up on her father's famous Neverland Ranch, and the values he instilled in her.

"His No. 1 focus for us, besides loving us, was education," she revealed. "And he wasn't like, 'Oh, yeah, mighty Columbus came to this land! He was like, 'No. He f---ing slaughtered the natives.'"



