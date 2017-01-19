Splash News Online

Paris in Paris! After making her solo red carpet debut at the 2017 Golden Globes, Paris Jackson booked a major modeling gig with Chanel, according to the Daily Mail. The daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, 18, was spotted shooting an ad campaign for the brand in the City of Light on Wednesday, January 18.

For one shot, Jackson posed in front of the Eiffel Tower among a group of men dressed as soldiers while holding an American flag in one hand and a French flag in the other. She looked stunning in a white pussy-bow blouse tucked into a pencil skirt and cinched with a black embellished skinny belt. The look was finished off with dangling silver earrings and a pair of studded gloves. She wore her blonde hair in a sleek pompadour and swiped on a bold red lip. Fans couldn’t help noticing that she looked very similar to a younger Madonna. “Ciccone vibes!” a Madge fan page tweeted on January 18.

The teen dressed down for a second shot, changing into a red-and-white–striped long sleeved T-shirt, black skinny pants, lace booties with heels and ankle socks.

“J'aime les français, ils sont très amusants pour passer du temps avec,” Jackson captioned an Instagram photo from the shoot on January 18. In English, that translates to “I like the French, they are great fun to spend time with.”

Jackson, whose siblings are Blanket, 14, and Prince, 19, wasn’t just in Paris for business. She also posed in front of the Eiffel Tower with her boyfriend, Michael Snoddy, per a January 17 Instagram, and shared a photo of the Arc de Triomphe that same day.

