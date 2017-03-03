Ready for a new chapter. Paris Jackson has signed with the modeling agency IMG Models. The daughter of the late Michael Jackson revealed the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, March 2.

"Thank you @imgmodels," the 18-year-old captioned a photo of herself. "I feel very lucky and blessed."

The agency posted the same snapshot. "NOW REPRESENTING," the company's official Instagram account read.

Paris, in her first in-depth interview, recently told Rolling Stone that modeling was therapeutic for her. "I've had self-esteem issues for a really, really long time," she said for the mag's February cover. "Plenty of people think I'm ugly, and plenty of people don't. But there's a moment when I'm modeling where I forget about my self-esteem issues and focus on what the photographer's telling me — and I feel pretty. And in that sense, it's selfish."

Paris briefly went to community college after graduating from high school in 2015 but decided that it wasn't the direction that she wanted to take. According to her, the King of Pop would have encouraged her dream of a career in the spotlight if that's what she wanted.

"'If you wanna be bigger than me, you can,'" she recalled him telling her. "'If you don't want to be at all, you can. But I just want you to be happy.'"

In the new issue of Us Weekly, Paris exclusively revealed that she carries her father's bracelet in her bag. "It's red with African stones," she said. For more with Paris, pick up the latest issue, on stands now.



