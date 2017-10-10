Consider our officially minds blown by Patrick Starr. The makeup artist just teased his upcoming Fenty beauty tutorial with a model who’s a dead ringer for Rihanna.



“Any Wild Wild Thoughts on what I filming with my model @andelelara ?? Thanks @fentybeauty,” he wrote on an Instagram post with the Rihanna doppelgänger, who is actually model and beauty influencer Andele Lara, although many followers first thought it was actually the 29-year-old “Diamonds” singer herself.



A post shared by A N D E L E L A R A (@andelelara) on Mar 3, 2017 at 11:56am PST

By contouring Andele’s face and nose and adding green color contacts, Patrick really pumped up the Ri Ri resemblance, but even in her off-time, she get comparisons to the singer. The model set the record straight about her not wanting to be a lookalike on her blog Grow and Glow.



“I’ve never had a career of being a ‘Rihanna Look Alike’ – Yes, there is a little resemblance to Rihanna but NO; I am NOT a Rihanna lookalike,” the Haitian born beauty wrote.

This is an important distinction for the model, who explained, “During an interview in 2014 I mentioned I would consider being a lookalike. This set off an online firestorm and I received hundreds of hate mail and negativity. Oh to be young and naive. We all make mistakes right? Little did I know, this moment of confusion and anxiety would force me to seek love from within, find my inner voice and GLOW.”

Patrick has previously done transformations to look like Kim Kardashian and Beyonce and has actually featured the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on his YouTube channel, as well as glam sessions with Katy Perry and Maddie Ziegeler. Could a Rihanna and Patrick makeup video collaboration be coming next? Either way, we can’t wait to watch his Fenty beauty tutorial!



