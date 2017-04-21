Instagram's unicorn obsession has reached an all-new level of insanity. Ever since Starbucks launched the unicorn frappuccino on Wednesday, April 19, our feeds have been hijacked by people making sure all their followers know they've tried the pink and blue 39-grams-of-sugar-or-more concoction. (OK, you caught Us, we're guilty, too!)
But of course, Instagram users aren't satisfied merely holding and sipping the whipped-cream-and-sour-powder-topped drink. Now people are matching their beauty looks to their unicorn frappuccinos! That's right — people are dyeing their hair multicolored and getting sparkling manicures, all inspired by the limited-time-only beverage.
For your viewing pleasure, we scoured Instagram and rounded up some of the most dazzling, awe-inspiring looks. Check out the photos below, and you will believe that magic exists!
🦄🌈✨🌙 Unicorn Frappuccino 🌙✨🌈🦄 I had so much fun creating this look inspired by the @starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino using @limecrimemakeup Unicorn Hair color and @brazilianbondbuilder . The best part about this look is that the hair color version is vegan, sugar free, and calorie free.
So I've heard mixed reviews on this Unicorn drink, lol! Most people gave it a thumbs down 👎 My son wants to try it today, after his dentist appt. this afternoon so I'll take a sip and try it for myself 🌈🦄🌈🦄 This mani is gorgeous though and definitely gets a thumbs up 👍
