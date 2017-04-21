Courtesy Anna Williams/Instagram

Instagram's unicorn obsession has reached an all-new level of insanity. Ever since Starbucks launched the unicorn frappuccino on Wednesday, April 19, our feeds have been hijacked by people making sure all their followers know they've tried the pink and blue 39-grams-of-sugar-or-more concoction. (OK, you caught Us, we're guilty, too!)

But of course, Instagram users aren't satisfied merely holding and sipping the whipped-cream-and-sour-powder-topped drink. Now people are matching their beauty looks to their unicorn frappuccinos! That's right — people are dyeing their hair multicolored and getting sparkling manicures, all inspired by the limited-time-only beverage.

For your viewing pleasure, we scoured Instagram and rounded up some of the most dazzling, awe-inspiring looks. Check out the photos below, and you will believe that magic exists!

UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO?! UNICORN HAIR!!! Stay tuned tonight for a hilarious video!!! Ps. My clients are amazing. @kianarae96 A post shared by Winnipeg Canada (@hairbymisskellyo) on Apr 19, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

tastes like #basicbitch and #rainbows 🦄 #starbucks #unicornfrappuccino #unicorn #basic #mermaidnails A post shared by bethany joy (@mundane.sparkles) on Apr 21, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

Hey @starbucks thanks for aligning your release of the #UnicornFrappuccino with my #UnicornHair much appreciated 🦄🌈🍭🦄 A post shared by Megan Gray (@megmeeoow) on Apr 20, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

UNICORN frappe hair🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 @starbucks @pulpriothair is the paint @kailycutshair is the artist 💎 A post shared by • THE HAIR THEATRE SALON • (@thehairtheatresalon) on Apr 20, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

