To dye for! Pink took to Instagram on Friday, March 17, to reveal her new post-baby hairstyle — featuring a stunning color change.

"Feelin myself," the Grammy winner, 37, captioned the photo that showed off an angular bob colored bright pink and purple. She added the hashtag #rainbowbright.

The "Just Like Fire" singer welcomed son Jameson – her second child with husband Carey Hart — in late December. (The couple are also parents to daughter Willow, 5.)

On Thursday, March 16, Pink shared a picture of her shirtless husband cradling their baby boy in the shower. "Look at these two babes hanging out in the steam shower #sickbabies #looksfun #itisntfun #lovebirds," she captioned the shot.

Pink, who said on Good Morning America last year that being a mama to her family is her "absolute number one goal in life," has been sharing plenty of happy snaps of kids and hubby on Instagram, including one that showed her breastfeeding her baby boy while snuggling with Willow, and another where she was passed out in a big red chair.

"Oh my god I'm so tired my soul has a headache but I'm so okay with it so whatever I'm just gonna take this little catnap real quick wake me up in ten seconds," she wrote, echoing the feelings of new moms everywhere.

Fans have speculated online that Pink's return to her namesake hair color means that she's finally about to drop her eagerly anticipated new album or announce a world tour.

The singer — who hasn't released an album since 2012's The Truth About Love, and last toured in 2014 — released a new song with Sia, "Waterfall," on March 10, and is set to headline the V Festival in England in August.



