Clive Brunskill/Getty

Smokin’ Ace! Pippa Middleton attended the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London on Tuesday, July 4, wearing a nude lace number that turned heads. Middleton took a style cue from her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, who wore a sheer white lace Dolce & Gabbana dress to the Royal Ascot races on June 19.

Newly married Middleton, 33, donned a blush-toned lace frock from Self Portrait to enjoy a day of tennis in the Royal Box with her younger brother James Middleton. Sheer lace was certainly a daring look for a day of spectating, but the subtly skin-baring outfit had its demure elements. For starters, while the nude underlay cropped well above the knee, the guipure lace overlay ended mid-calf for a modest silhouette.For an added dash of whimsy, Middleton’s dress had cape sleeves and a prim Peter Pan collar.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Adding to the understated appeal of her look was the black belt at the waist of her ensemble, which emphasized Middleton’s lithe figure.

As for accessories, the world’s most famous bridesmaid wore coordinating gray suede heels, carried a gray sued clutch and rocked glamorous square-frame sunglasses.

Middleton also wore her signature lob in a ponytail with a slight center-parting and teasing at the crown for extra drama.

Modest cuts and playful lace seem to be a family style secret and Stylish cannot wait to see how Duchess Kate and Pippa wear the look next.

Tell Us: What do you think of Pippa Middleton’s sheer lace dress?

