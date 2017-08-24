INSTARimages.com

Normally, we throw on sweats and last night's tee to walk our dog, but Pippa Middleton shows that dressing up is worth the effort. Middleton, 33, stepped out in London on August 23 rocking a polished outfit to walk her black labrador and black cocker spaniel pups — and let’s just say it’s giving Us serious style inspiration for our next coffee run.



The newlywed, whose husband is British financier James Matthews, paired a $195 sleeveless eyelet top from Kate Spade New York with cream jeans, white sneakers, tortoiseshell glasses and an oxblood cross-body Pop & Suki bag for the low-key outing. The top's scalloped hem and shirring through the waist and chest added feminine flair to an otherwise simple ensemble and made her look even more put together.



This isn't the first time the world's most famous bridesmaid has donned the Kate Spade New York top. Back in May, the philanthropist gave off serious Jackie O. vibes when she wore the flirty, yet modest piece with the brand's’ $300 cream Scallop Tweed Jacket to the Santi Spa in the Kensington neighborhood in London. Black skinny jeans and snakeskin flats completed the look.

