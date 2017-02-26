Mama’s got major maternity style! Pregnant Amal Clooney stepped out in a floral-print minidress and tall black boots for a date night in Paris with husband George Clooney on Saturday, February 25.

The mother-to-be glowed in the Giambattista Valli number, which featured an alternating floral print and fur striped pattern. In photos taken as the pair left the historic Restaurant Lapérouse, George, 55, can be seen gently guiding Amal, 39, with a hand on her arm.

Best Images/FameFlynet Pictures

The pair have been enjoying their time in Paris, where they attended the 42nd annual César Awards on Friday, February 24. The international human rights lawyer turned heads in a white gown with a bump-hugging drop waistline and feathered skirt on the red carpet. She accessorized her glamorous look with a white shrug, chandelier earrings and a white clutch.

In an interview earlier this month, the Hail, Caesar! star opened up for the first time about his anticipation of the couple’s impending bundles of joy.

“We are really happy and really excited,” he told French program Recontres de Cinema on Sunday, February 19. “It’s going to be an adventure. We’ve embraced it with arms wide open.”

The Talk host Julie Chen revealed on the Thursday, February 9, episode of the show that she had confirmed with George that the pair were expecting not one, but two little ones, due in June. (An insider confirmed the summer due date to Us Weekly.)

During his February 19 interview, George recalled how his friends have made fun of him being an older dad. “There was, like, a table of eight guys, and all their kids are away in college, and they’re all sitting there being very supportive, telling me it’s great and that I’m gonna love it,” he told journalist Laurent Weil.

“Then it got really quiet, and they all just started making baby crying noises, and the whole table just busted up laughing,” he continued. “It’s going to change a lot of things, but, you know, that’s life.”

