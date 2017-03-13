Courtesy Beyonce.com

Another day, another ***flawless maternity ensemble from Beyoncé! The pregnant Queen Bey, 35, who's expecting twins with husband Jay Z, slipped her twin baby bump into a sexy, velvet little black dress for a night out with her family.

Via photos shared on her blog on Monday, March 13, the "Formation" singer also showed off silver statement earrings, a classic '90s choker (with her symbol, a bee!), an embellished chain purse and knee-high suede boots. She topped the whole look with a moto jacket.

The Grammy-winning artist, who already shares one daughter, Blue Ivy, with her husband, rocked the all-black outfit to go to dinner with some of her loved ones, including her mom, Tina Knowles, and former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland.

Courtesy Beyonce.com

Over the past week, Beyoncé also used her blog to drop the latest campaign photos from her athleisure line with H&M, Ivy Park. And she shared images from her family night out at the L.A. premiere of Beauty and the Beast, where she and Blue wore matching Gucci dresses.

Courtesy Beyonce.com

Beyoncé's maternity style has been a series of hits, starting with her lingerie-clad announcement and quickly followed by her appearance at the 2017 Grammys. For her moving Lemonade medley, she worked a gold Peter Dundas look, complete with a matching halo crown. She later changed into a plunging red dress by the designer, covered in shimmering sequins. But no one could steal the spotlight from Blue, who watched her mom accept her Grammys in a bubblegum Gucci suit.

