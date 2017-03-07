Dani Brubaker/HarpersBazaar.com

That bump! Pregnant Ciara went topless and bared her baby bump for a new story published on HarpersBazaar.com on Tuesday, March 7.

The "I Bet" singer, 31, who's expecting her second child (her first with husband Russell Wilson), ditched her blouse to pose for the site, opting instead to wear just a pair of low-slung Levi's jeans, her whopping 16-carat diamond engagement ring and her wedding band. (An homage to her Jackie album cover, perhaps?)

Beyond that, Ciara posed in a wet-shirt — and completely naked in a clear raincoat. But for a slightly softer set, she added an unbuttoned white button-up and grabbed her cutest accessory: Future Jr., 2, who rocked the same outfit as his mama.

In addition to mugging it for the mag, Ciara also dished on her relationship with Wilson, whom she married on July 6, 2016. "Even greater… just… so… amazing… awesome… It really is," she said. And that's because, according to the R&B princess, Wilson truly supports her.



"If someone's not supporting you and your vision and your dreams — whether it's your relationship partner, your friend, whomever — then you've got to make sure to keep it moving," Ciara said. "If people aren't lifting you up, even if you're the strongest person in the world, eventually it does chip away at you. You don't even realize that you're losing yourself. And that's the scariest place to be in life… I don't want to lose myself. I love myself too much. I love life too much."

