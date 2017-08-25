So meta! Mindy Kaling rocked a black D&G 3/4-sleeve sheath with pink peony print and matching Mary Jane heels to fête the most stylish moments from her eponymous show at “The Mindy Project: Six Seasons of Style Exhibit” in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 24. Stylish sat down with the 38-year-old momma-to-be and the show’s costume director, Salvador Perez, to chat about “The Mindy Project" and Kaling's style evolution.



Off-screen, Kaling gravitates to bright shifts and patterned dresses to flaunt her growing bump. To accommodate for this on-camera, Perez tells Us “there are a lot of fits … What I have done, though, is I would normally fit clothes four weeks in advance. Now I fit them a week at a time. Just in case.”



Tell Us: What do you think of Kaling’s maternity style?

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.